FA Cup Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sheffield Wednesday will be locked in a battle with Manchester City on March 5, Thursday. The FA Cup 2019-20 Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City will be played at Hillsborough. Sheffield in their last fixture in the fourth round of FA Cup got the better of QPR by 2-1. Apart from this, Sheffield lost in their last Championship match against Derby County by 1-3.

Manchester City, on the other hand, outperformed Fulham in their last match by 4-0. Man City are placed at the second spot in the Premier League point table with 57 points.

The FA Cup Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City match will begin at 1.15 am.

Sheffield Wednesday Starting Line-Up: Dawson; Palmer, Lees, Iorfa, Fox; Murphy, Bannan, Lee, Windass; Fletcher, Wickham

Manchester City Starting Line-Up: Bravo; Cancelo, Otamendi, Garcia, Mendy; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, B Silva

What time is the kickoff scheduled for FA Cup 2019-20 Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City fixture is scheduled at 1.15 am. The FA Cup Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City will be played at Hillsborough on Thursday, March 5.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City , FA Cup 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.