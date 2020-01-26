FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier league leaders Liverpool will take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA cup on Sunday. The FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool match will be played at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Shrewsbury defeated Bristol City 1-0 in their previous match in FA cup, while Liverpool outperformed crosstown rivals Everton 1-0 in their last match. Liverpool are runaway leaders of the English Premier League 2019-20. They have won 22 of the 23 matches they have played so far and are 16 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a match in hand. The FA Cup 20191-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool fixture will kick off at 10.30PM.

Shrewsbury Town Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: O'Leary; Love, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne; Norburn, Goss, Laurent; Whalley, Lang

Liverpool Starting Line-up vs Shrewsbury Town: Adrian; Larouci, Lovren, Matip, Williams; Jones, Fabinho, Chirivella; Takumi, Origi, Elliott

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool match is scheduled at 10.30PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Shrewsbury vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?

Viewers can watch the live stream the match on SonyLIV app and sonyliv.com for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.