FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
FA Cup 2019-20: Shrewsbury host Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Premier league leaders Liverpool will take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA cup on Sunday. The FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool match will be played at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Shrewsbury defeated Bristol City 1-0 in their previous match in FA cup, while Liverpool outperformed crosstown rivals Everton 1-0 in their last match. Liverpool are runaway leaders of the English Premier League 2019-20. They have won 22 of the 23 matches they have played so far and are 16 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a match in hand. The FA Cup 20191-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool fixture will kick off at 10.30PM.
Shrewsbury Town Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: O'Leary; Love, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne; Norburn, Goss, Laurent; Whalley, Lang
Liverpool Starting Line-up vs Shrewsbury Town: Adrian; Larouci, Lovren, Matip, Williams; Jones, Fabinho, Chirivella; Takumi, Origi, Elliott
What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?
The FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool match is scheduled at 10.30PM IST.
Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?
The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Shrewsbury vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2.
How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?
Viewers can watch the live stream the match on SonyLIV app and sonyliv.com for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Shares Her Chennai Shopping List for Ranveer Singh, Fans Tag Her as #WifeyGoals
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day