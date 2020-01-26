Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FA Cup 2019-20: Shrewsbury host Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Premier league leaders Liverpool will take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA cup on Sunday. The FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool match will be played at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Shrewsbury defeated Bristol City 1-0 in their previous match in FA cup, while Liverpool outperformed crosstown rivals Everton 1-0 in their last match. Liverpool are runaway leaders of the English Premier League 2019-20. They have won 22 of the 23 matches they have played so far and are 16 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a match in hand. The FA Cup 20191-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool fixture will kick off at 10.30PM.

Shrewsbury Town Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: O'Leary; Love, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne; Norburn, Goss, Laurent; Whalley, Lang

Liverpool Starting Line-up vs Shrewsbury Town: Adrian; Larouci, Lovren, Matip, Williams; Jones, Fabinho, Chirivella; Takumi, Origi, Elliott

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup Shrewsbury vs Liverpool match is scheduled at 10.30PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Shrewsbury vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Shrewsbury vs Liverpool?

Viewers can watch the live stream the match on SonyLIV app and sonyliv.com for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram