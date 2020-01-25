FA Cup Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday in FA Cup's fourth round. Tottenham are without back-to-back wins since November last year, while Ralph Hasenhuttl's team have managed to win six of their last eight outings. Spurs beat Middlesbrough and Southampton defeated Huddersfield in the previous round.

Tottenham Hotspur will not see Harry Winks after losing the midfielder to injury in their match against Norwich. The match had also seen skipper Hugo Lloris from his injury.

Tottenham will also be without the services of Harry Kane, who is out with a hamstring injury. He will be joined on the sidelines by Danny Rose, Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko.

Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Erik Lamela may feature in the upcoming game for Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton will be without the services of Cedric Soares due to injury. The game will also not see Jannik Vestergaard and forward Shane Long.

The FA CUP 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 8:30 PM.

Southampton possible starting line: McCarthy; Danso, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Obafemi, Ings

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Dier, Ndombele; Gedson, Lo Celso, Lucas; Son

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The FA Cup match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled at 8.30 pm IST on January 25. The match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur is being played at St Mary's Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the match on Sony Liv.

