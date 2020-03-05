FA Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham are going to face Norwich City in the fifth round of FA Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The FA Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City fixture will commence from 1.15 am on March 5.

Tottenham, in their last match in the fourth round of FA Cup, outperformed Southampton by 3-2. Tottenham are also placed at the seventh position in the Premier League point table with 40 points. They have won 11 of their 28 matches in the EPL.

On the other hand, Norwich City defeated Burnley FC by 2-1 in the fourth round of FA Cup. Norwich City are involved in a relegation battle in the Premier League, where they stand at 20th position with just 21 points. They have only won five of their 28 matches in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn

Norwich City Possible Starting Line-up: Fahrmann; Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis; Vrancic, Trybull; Rupp, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Drmic

What time is the kickoff scheduled for FA Cup 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City?

The FA Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City fixture is scheduled at 1.15 am. The FA Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City, FA Cup 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.