FA Cup Tranmere vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will take on Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup competition on Sunday, January 26. Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United will be facing each other for the first time in the FA Cup. They have previously met only once in 1976-77 League Cup second round, where the Red Devils won 5-0 at Old Trafford. The FA Cup 2019-20 Tranmere vs Manchester United will be played at the Prenton Park.

Tranmere Rovers have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2003-04 season when they made it to the quarter-final as well.

Victor Lindelof will be back, playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after recovering from illness and could be joined by Eric Bailly. Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined for the match. The match will not see Marcus Rashford playing either.

Tranmere may see Peter Clarke being rested while Ishmael Miller, Evan Gumbs and Mark Ellis too may not play.

Starting Line-up for Tranmere: Davies; Caprice, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh; Danns, Perkins, Morris, Blackett-Taylor; Jennings; Ferrier

Starting Line-up for Manchester United: Romero; Maguire, Jones, Lindelof; Shaw, Matic, Pereira, Dalot; Lingard; Martial, Greenwood

What time is the match scheduled between Tranmere and Manchester United?

The match between Tranmere and Manchester United is scheduled at 8:30PM(IST) on Sunday, January 26. The match between Tranmere and Manchester United will be played at Prenton Park.

Which channel will broadcast the Tranmere vs Manchester United?

Tranmere vs Manchester United will be televised on Sony Ten channels in India.

Where can Tranmere vs Manchester United be streamed live?

The live streaming of Tranmere vs Manchester United will be available on SonyLIV app and sonyliv.com.

