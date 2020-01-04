FA Cup Wolves vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will face off Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in Molineux Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup. The FA Cup fixture Wolves vs Manchester United will commence at 11:01 pm.

United were eliminated from the FA Cup last season after losing to Wolves 2-1 in the same venue.

Manchester United is currently at the 5th spot at the Premier League Table and Wolves is at 7th spot. Wolves' total point currently stands at 30 while Manchester United's score stands at 31.

Saturday's match might turn out to be a breather for United as it can bounce back from their previous 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The Red Devils haven't lost games in succession since April.

Wolves possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Kilman; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Vinagre; Neto, Jimenez, Cutrone

Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Romero; Young, Jones, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Pereira, Lingard, Mata; Greenwood

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup Wolves vs Manchester United fixture is scheduled at 11.01 PM IST. The FA Cup Wolves vs Manchester United is being played at Molineux Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Wolves vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester United?

Wolves vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.

