FA Overturn Son Heung-min's Red Card for Tackle on Everton's Andre Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min saw his red card overturned by the Football Association after Everton's Andre Gomes suffered a horrific injury.

Reuters

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
FA Overturn Son Heung-min's Red Card for Tackle on Everton's Andre Gomes
Son Heung-min (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Tottenham Hotspur have successfully appealed against a red card shown to Son Heung-min for a tackle that led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes breaking his ankle, so the Spurs striker can play in his side's next three games, the FA said on Tuesday.

Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park when he landed off balance at speed after the tackle from Son and then collided with Spurs full back Serge Aurier.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed a yellow card but then produced a red card - an automatic three-match ban - after a VAR intervention, with the Premier League stating Son had endangered Gomes' safety with his initial challenge.

"Son Heung-min will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC's next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Portugal international Gomes had surgery on Monday, and Everton said afterwards he was expected to make a full recovery.

Spurs' next domestic fixture is a Premier League home game on Saturday against Sheffield United.

