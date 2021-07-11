Facebook's Epic Translation Gaffe on Lionel Messi's Post After Argentina Win Copa America

The wait is finally over for Lionel Messi, the 34-year-old Argentine superstar has finally lifted a trophy in the famous blue and white. Argentina had to wait for 28 long years before they tasted international glory, as for Messi, he is finally a winner at the international level after finishing on the losing side in four previous finals - three times in the Copa America and once in the 2014 World Cup.

After the match and the insane celebration both on the field and in the dressing room, Lionel Messi took to Facebook to share a message with his fans all over the world and Argentines back home. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote, “Que hermosa locura !!! Esto es increíble , Gracias dios !!! SOMOS CAMPEONES LA CONCHA DE SU MADRE !!!!!! Vamossss carajooooo."

Which according to Google translate is: What a beautiful madness !!! This is amazing, thank you god !!! WE ARE CHAMPIONS THE SHELL OF YOUR MOTHER !!!!!! Come on damn

However, Facebook took the translation a few notches south. It translated Lionel Messi’s post to “What a beautiful madness!!! This is amazing, thank God!!! WE ARE CHAMPIONS THE CONCHA OF YOUR MOTHER!!!!!! Let’s go f**k it"

It was an emotional day for Lionel Messi and the entire Argentina squad at the Maracana Stadium as they defied the odds and finally lifted the Copa America trophy.

Scoring four goals and having five assists to his name, Lionel Messi, who is also the captain of the Argentina team was in an immense form. However, Messi’s performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous matches. He had a clear opportunity in the 88th minute, tried to dribble Ederson, but the Brazilian goalkeeper stopped him.

After the final whistle Lionel Messi was seen going down on his knees and breaking down in tears as his teammates embraced him to celebrate.

#CopaAmérica¡EL MOMENTO TAN ESPERADO! Pitazo final y así lo gritó Lionel Messi Argentina Brasil #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/BacbLCghFU — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

The victory was Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.

Their win extended their sequence of undefeated matches to 20 under Scaloni and handed Brazil their first competitive defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

