FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Facing Financial Crisis, East Bengal Still Sign Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo

East Bengal supporters. (Photo Credit: AIFF)

East Bengal supporters. (Photo Credit: AIFF)

East Bengal, who are eager to follow rivals Mohun Bagan into the Indian Super League, confirmed the signing of Sehnaj Singh from ATK, Bikash Jairu from Jamshedpur FC and Cavin Lobo from Punjab FC.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 10:00 PM IST
Share this:

East Bengal may be facing a financial crisis in the absence of sponsors but the Maidan giants continued their signing spree and on Monday announced the homecoming of Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo.

The club's most recent sponsor Quess Corp had terminated all the existing contracts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the players and officials wouldn't be paid their salaries for the month of May.

In a statement East Bengal, who are in talks with potential investors for helping them follow traditional rivals Mohun Bagan into the Indian Super League (ISL), confirmed the signing of Sehnaj Singh from ATK, Jairu from Jamshedpur FC and Lobo from Punjab FC.

It's a homecoming after four years for 26-year-old ISL winner Sehnaj who appeared in eight matches in ATK's triumphant campaign, effecting 17 tackles, five interceptions and 21 clearances.

Sehnaj, who played five internationals after making his his debut in 2015 against Oman in a 2018 World Cup qualifier, had also played a key role in Mohun Bagan's I-League triumph in 2014-15.

The Punjabi defensive midfielder is a product of Chandigarh Football Academy and started his professional career at the All India Football Federation's developmental side Pailan Arrows in 2011 before moving to Mumbai FC in 2013.

Jairu has seven international caps for India since making his debut in 2015 against Turkmenistan in a World Cup qualifier. He returns to the side after his 2015-2017 stint.

The 32-year-old Lobo was loaned to I-League outfit Punjab FC last season by ISL champions ATK and he made 15 appearances for them.

Lobo has played eight international matches for India, including seven FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

East Bengal are rebuilding the team having recently acquired the services of Shankar Roy, Balwant Singh, and Novin Gurung from Mohun Bagan, ATK, and Real Kashmir respectively.

They also signed Omid Singh, a player of India origin, from Persian Gulf Pro League.

The red-and-gold brigade had an up-and-down I-League campaign that saw them parting ways with coach Alejandaro Menendez after losing in a derby to champions Mohun Bagan.

They finished second (23 points) with four matches left in the table when the season was called off.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres