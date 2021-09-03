Fact or Fake News? Queen Elizabeth II Demanding Cristiano Ronaldo's First Signed Manchester United Jersey

Premier League titans Manchester United pulled off one of the most remarkable transfers ever seen in football with a sensational deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford just before the transfer window ended.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will head back to his old club from Juventus for an initial GBP 12.8million with a potential further GBP 6.8m due in add-ons/perks. The star striker is expected to earn close to GBP 510,000 per week and as a result will become the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

However, after the transfer window coup, United have been tight lipped about what jersey number the 36-year-old will wear. Rumours are rife that the Portuguese sensation may adorn the iconic No 7 jersey, the same he used to wear in his last spell at United between 2003 and 2009. Currently, the Red Devils’ Edinson Cavani wears the No 7 jersey and negotiations are on at United for a switch.

Meanwhile, the Premier League club revealed new photos of Ronaldo wearing the new Manchester United kit for 2021-22 on Wednesday. While the photos do not reveal the jersey number, a rumour quickly spread on the internet suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II had placed an order for 80 jerseys. The rumour also exaggerated that the world’s longest reigning monarch requested that the first shirt be signed by the player himself.

The rumour spread when Sport Innovation Society posted a tweet about the Queen’s request/order. The fake news spread instantly and was picked by several media outlets and users across social media platforms. However, they deleted the post as they couldn’t verify its authenticity.

“We could not confirm the veracity of the note from the Queen and CR7 so we decided to delete the tweet. Apologies,” their public apology read.

We could not confirm the veracity of the note from the Queen and CR7 so we decided to delete the tweet. Apologies— Sport Innovation Society (@sis) September 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was back in Portugal preparing to play for his national team. The team started their Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 win when they welcomed the Republic of Ireland to the Estádio Algarve on Wednesday. Notably, Ronaldo scored two late goals to win the World Cup Qualifier for his team and in the process, the Portugal captain breached the men’s all-time international scoring record, set by former Iran forward Ali Daei. With his two goals against Stephen Kenny’s men, Ronaldo took his tally to 111.

