Fake News! PSG Rejects Report That Owners Have Put Club Up for Sale

A Spanish television program created a storm on the Internet when they claimed that French football royalty Paris Saint-Germain are up for sale. The report by El Chiringuito claimed that PSG’s owners were throwing in the towel and the lifespan of the star-studded football club is around six months.

PSG owners Qatari Sports Investments has refuted these claims and it’s nothing but false news. “It’s no coincidence that it comes from cheap Spanish Media,” the owners said in a statement.

It is an open secret that successive Champions League failures of the club have frustrated PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Despite having pumped billions to rope in big names such as Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG hasn’t been able to win the UEFA Champions League.

PSG came close to winning the Champions League in 2020 but were beaten by Bayern Munich in the final.

This year was particularly bad for the French powerhouse in the Champions League as they crashed out in the first phase of the knockout stages. PSG were outclassed by 12-time Champions League winners Real Madrid.

It was even reported by ESPN that PSG’s flamboyant president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, went looking for the referee after the game to confront him about some of his decisions.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought Paris Saint-Germain in 2011. QSI is backed by the state-run sovereign wealth fund of Qatar.

After being bought by the Qatar Sports Investments, PSG has had unprecedented success in the French league but European success still eludes them. Current losses have also led to speculation that superstars like Kylian Mbappe could leave PSG this summer.

