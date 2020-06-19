FAM vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese Primeira Liga, FC Famalicao vs Braga Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Famalicao (FAM) will be up against Braga in their next Portuguese League fixture which will be held at 1:45 am on Saturday, June 20. The Portuguese League FC Famalicao vs Braga will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao, Vila Nova de Famalicao. In terms of the points table, FC Famalicao are at the 5th spot with a total of 43 points of 26 matches while Braga are placed at number 4 with 46 points in their kitty.

Portuguese League FAM vs BRG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

FC Famalicao, have won 12 matches including the latest one in which they defeated Gil Vicente by 3-1. Braga, on the other hand, have won 14 matches till now and have been on the losing side of eight matches. They had lost the latest match against Boavista.

FC Famalicao vs Braga Portuguese League FAM vs BRG Dream11 Captain: Trincao

FC Famalicao vs Braga Portuguese League FAM vs BRG Dream11 Vice-Captain: Martins

FC Famalicao vs Braga Portuguese League FAM vs BRG Dream11 Goalkeeper: V.Alves

FC Famalicao vs Braga Portuguese League FAM vs BRG Dream11 Defenders: R.Silva, B.Viana, D.Carmo

FC Famalicao vs Braga Portuguese League FAM vs BRG Dream11 Midfielders: R.Esgaio, N.Sequeira, F.Martins, D.Goncalves

FC Famalicao vs Braga Portuguese League FAM vs BRG Dream11 Strikers: F.Trincao, Paulinho, Lameiras

Portuguese League FAM probable lineup vs BRG: Alves, Martins, Goncalves, Lameiras, Centelles, Willian, Perez, Pinto, Racic, Guga, Assuncao

Portuguese League BRG probable Playing XI vs FAM: Silva, Viana, Carmo, Esgaio, Sequeira, Trincao, Paulinho, Matheus, Galeno, Franserigo, Palhinha