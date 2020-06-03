FAM vs POT Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Famalicao Vs Porto Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Famalicao will be up against Porto in their next match in Portuguese League on Thursday, June 4. The Famalicao Vs Porto match will commence from 1:45 am at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao, Vila Nova de Famalicao.

As of now, Famalicao are placed at number 7 on the points table with a total of 37 points of 24 matches. The team have managed to win 10 matches till now including the last one that they played against Sporting. FAM had scored three goals in the match while the opposing team managed to score only one goal.

Porto are in full form in the series and are at the top spot on the points table with 60 points from 24 matches. In the series, they have won 19 matches and have been on the losing side only in two matches. The last game that they played against Rio Ave was a draw after both the teams scored a goal each.

FAM vs POT Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Portuguese League Famalicao Vs Porto Dream11 team

Portuguese League FAM vs POT Dream 11 Captain: T Soares

Portuguese League FAM vs POT Dream 11 Vice Captain: J Manuel Corona

Portuguese League FAM vs POT Dream 11 Goalkeeper: R Defendi

Portuguese League FAM vs POT Dream 11 Defenders: C Mbemba, Pepe, W Manafa

Portuguese League FAM vs POT Dream 11 Midfielders: G Assuncao, U Racic, J Manuel Corona, Otavio

Portuguese League FAM vs POT Dream 11 Strikers: T Martinez, M Marega, T Soares

Portuguese League Famalicao Probable XI vs Porto: R Defendi, F Konate, A Centelles, I Pinto, J Lionn, P Goncalves, G Rodrigues, U Racic, W Silva, A Silva, F Martins

Portuguese League Porto Probable XI vs Famalicao: A Marchesin, C Mbemba, Pepe, W Manafa, L Diaz, M Uribe, Oliveria, Otavio, J Manuel Corona, T Soares, M Marega