FanCode to Exclusively Live Stream I-League 2019-20 Matches

New Delhi: FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform for every sports fan, has partnered with Lex Sportel Vision to live stream the ongoing season of I-League in India. The multi-year exclusive streaming partnership deal will enable fans across India to catch all the live action from Indias most loved football leagues.

The I-League features some of the most iconic and loved Indian football clubs which historically have produced some of the finest footballing talents in the country. Iconic clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (Kolkata) along with defending champions Chennai City FC (Tamil Nadu), former champions Minerva Punjab FC (Now Punjab FC representing Punjab) and Aizawl FC (Mizoram), Real Kashmir FC (the only team from the valley) and debutants Trau FC (Manipur) bring an interesting mix to the league.

The other clubs who compete in the tournament are Neroca FC (Manipur), Churchill Brothers FC Goa (Goa), Gokulam Kerala FC (Kerala) and Indian Arrows (AIFF Development Squad).

FanCode would be providing comprehensive coverage of the I-League to sports fans, which besides the live streaming of matches, would include real-time match clips and highlights, news and in-depth game analysis.

Announcing the partnership, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode said: "FanCode is proud to partner with Lex Sportel Vision to bring all the I-League action LIVE on digital to sports fans. This partnership is in sync with FanCode's focus to provide comprehensive sports access to underserved sports fans in India. I-League is a breeding ground for young football talent in India."

"Today, besides, historic clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal the league features a lot of football clubs that have some great stories. With this partnership, we are sure to see an increase in the reach and popularity of the league multi-fold," he added.

Apart from the FanCode App (iOS | Android), the matches will also be live-streamed on the FanCode's website - www.fancode.com.

