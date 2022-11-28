Fan's Personal VAR at FIFA World Cup 2022 Game Goes Viral | Watch

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has already triggered a huge controversy after several questionable decisions at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The absurdity of some VAR decisions has reached such an extent that football fans and followers seem to have now lost faith in it.

One football fan recently decided to take matters into his own hands as he created his own VAR for a FIFA World Cup 2022 game. The spectator was spotted trying to film a World Cup encounter holding a pair of binoculars in front of his phone camera to get a zoomed-in view of the match.

The VAR became a big talking point in the very first game of the FIFA World Cup after Ecuador striker Enner Valencia’s goal against hosts Qatar was controversially ruled out. The decision did not create big trouble ultimately as the South American side comfortably won the fixture by two goals to nil.

Argentina striker Lionel Messi’s first goal of the tournament was also not bereft of controversy. In the sixth minute of the game, a corner was played into Saudi Arabia’s penalty box and custodian Mohammed Al-Owais grabbed it easily. However, a VAR review surprisingly came into play and a penalty was awarded in favour of Argentina. And Messi did not make any mistake in converting from the spot. Saudi Arabia later scripted a sensational comeback in the game to secure a 1-2 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal FIFA World Cup 2022 goal was also mired in controversy after Portugal was awarded a questionable penalty against Ghana. Ronaldo was tackled by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu in the 62nd minute. The challenge appeared to be pretty fair, but VAR referee Armando Villarreal ruled in favour of Portugal. Ronaldo converted the spot kick to earn a lead for his side. The match between Portugal and Ghana later turned out to be a thrilling encounter. The 2016 UEFA EURO champions won the contest by 3-2.

Coming back to the on-field events, the FIFA World Cup 2022 has already witnessed major upsets. Japan kicked off their campaign with an unexpected 1-2 win over four-time champions Germany. Morocco, on the other hand, pulled off a big surprise after they got the better of European giants Belgium.

