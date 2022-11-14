Fans Slam Cristiano Ronaldo for Criticising Manchester United and Manager in Interview

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational homecoming to Manchester United has been nothing short of a disaster for both parties. With ties straining between Ronaldo and the club, the superstar’s recent explosive interview with Piers Morgan has made matters worse. Fans were livid with Ronaldo’s interview and lambasted him for criticising his club and manager Erik ten Hag.

In the interview, Ronaldo made explosive statements claiming that the United officials had “betrayed” him. He also added that he had no respect left for his manager Ten Hag. While the complete 90-minute interview will only be released next week, parts of it have already made their way into the media.

"I feel betrayed." EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview. 90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

Ronaldo’s outburst has displeased the United faithful and the Portuguese star was lambasted by the fans on social media. Here’s how some of the fans reacted to Ronaldo’s interview:

One fan highlighted that Ronaldo was being paid a hefty amount in wages yet he wasn’t able to find the net for United. He added that Ronaldo feeling betrayed by Manchester United was quite shocking.

Another fan termed Ronaldo as “self-centered” and said that he had not done anything significant at Old Trafford. The fan also highlighted that no other club wanted him when he opted to leave in the summer.

this guy is the most centered person I’ve ever seen. you’ve not done anything significant at United. talk of CL, you missed your penalty. we made you and not anyone else you’ve outlived your relevance. not only does united want you out, but no other club also needs you — Anon (@nikeaddis) November 13, 2022

One user took a dig at Ronaldo’s interview and said that it was 90 minutes long which is the only 90 minutes he’s got this season.

Wait Ronaldo's interview is 90 mins,the first 90 minutes he's getting this season 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pZq9oYgJke — Goldenboy (@GoldenboyGavi) November 14, 2022

Renowned sports journalist Ben Heyward also reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview and called it an “embarrassment”. In his tweet, he said that he wasn’t handling his decline with any grace or dignity. Heyward also said that blaming others for one’s downfall shows a considerable lack of self-awareness.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview is an embarrassment. Bottom line: he isn’t handling his decline with any grace or dignity. He’s 37 and not as good as he once was. It happens to everyone eventually. But blaming others shows a considerable lack of self-awareness. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) November 14, 2022

Ronaldo had a lot more to say about his second stint at Manchester United in the interview. The five-time Ballon’dor winner said that he felt “betrayed” by the club because of their desperation to get him out of Old Trafford in the summer. This contradicts reports made during the transfer window that it was Ronaldo who wanted to part ways with United and urged them to let him go if the appropriate deal came up.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has always been supportive of his number seven and also mentioned that he was an “important part” of his team for the current season. The United gaffer has attempted to incorporate the Portuguese international into his team. The Dutch tactician went a step ahead by giving the captain’s armband to Ronaldo in their match against Aston Villa which ended in the Red Devils being trounced 3-1.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has mostly spent his time on the bench this season coming on mostly as a substitute. Notably, United have performed well without their star forward in the Premier League. The Red Devils have scored just four goals in four league matches that Ronaldo started while they found the net 16 times in 10 games without him in the starting line-up.

