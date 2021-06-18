CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fans, Teammates Past and Present React as Sergio Ramos Bids Adieu to Real Madrid After 16 Seasons

Sergio Ramos (Photo Credit: Real Madrid Twitter)

After 16 incredibly successful years, Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid.

“You are never prepared to say goodbye to Real Madrid but the time has come." Calling it as his “most difficult day", an emotional Sergio Ramos delivered an emotional farewell speech on Thursday and promised to come back to his beloved club one day. “I’ll come back here one day, I’m sure. I want to say a huge thanks to Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart," he said during the special press conference organised by Real Madrid to bid farewell to the veteran defender.

“This is the end of a unique stage in my life," said Ramos, who broke down in tears shortly after he started speaking. He thanked the club and expressed his disappointment for not being able to bid farewell to the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during his speech.

The player’s family, including his wife and four children, and club president Florentino Perez attended the farewell event.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid announced Ramos’ departure after allegedly failing to agree to a new contract. As soon as the news broke, Real Madrid fans were shocked to their core as they could not believe that El Capitano will not be leading them onto the field from next season and he will wear some other colours.

Fans, Sergio Ramos’ teammates past and present took to social media to pay their tribute to Cuqui who will leave after 16 seasons, 671 games, 101 goals and 22 trophies.

His former teammate turned coach Zinedine Zidane called him a ‘Legend’ and thanked him for his services.

Meanwhile, Iker Casillas another Real Madrid legend said that ‘it was a pleasure’ sharing moments by his side.

Ramos had been with the club since arriving from Sevilla in 2005 when he was 19. He helped the Spanish powerhouse win 22 titles, including four Champions Leagues and five Spanish leagues. His 93rd-minute header helped secure Madrid the European trophy in 2014.

first published:June 18, 2021, 00:27 IST