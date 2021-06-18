Fans, Teammates Past and Present React as Sergio Ramos Bids Adieu to Real Madrid After 16 Seasons

“You are never prepared to say goodbye to Real Madrid but the time has come." Calling it as his “most difficult day", an emotional Sergio Ramos delivered an emotional farewell speech on Thursday and promised to come back to his beloved club one day. “I’ll come back here one day, I’m sure. I want to say a huge thanks to Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart," he said during the special press conference organised by Real Madrid to bid farewell to the veteran defender.

“This is the end of a unique stage in my life," said Ramos, who broke down in tears shortly after he started speaking. He thanked the club and expressed his disappointment for not being able to bid farewell to the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during his speech.

The player’s family, including his wife and four children, and club president Florentino Perez attended the farewell event.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid announced Ramos’ departure after allegedly failing to agree to a new contract. As soon as the news broke, Real Madrid fans were shocked to their core as they could not believe that El Capitano will not be leading them onto the field from next season and he will wear some other colours.

Fans, Sergio Ramos’ teammates past and present took to social media to pay their tribute to Cuqui who will leave after 16 seasons, 671 games, 101 goals and 22 trophies.

From Summer 2018 to Summer 2021,We lost legends. #SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/pLhUvpI3s5— Bakar Ch (@bakkar_ch) June 17, 2021

thank you from the bottom of the heart for everything!thank you Capi.thank you legend.thank you SR4.love you and gonna miss you till we meet again! pic.twitter.com/TwU9W54W3t— Joudi ‍♀️ (@madridistajoudi) June 17, 2021

Our legend. So sorry boss. You dedicated 16 years to us and made us mightier than we used to be. Our captain. The defender every manager wishes to have in his team. Sergio Ramos @SergioRamos we love you ❤️. pic.twitter.com/LBQ1gTCz7u— The Hustle God (@martin_ez_gh) June 16, 2021

Thank you Capitano, farewell and goodluck for your future. @SergioRamos https://t.co/wwxIDqvw2V— Jöi (@zulhilmisyzwan) June 17, 2021

The biggest legend in the club’s history is leaving @realmadrid. All the best on your next step, my bro. Still look back so fondly on our time spent together in Madrid #theBestCBever @SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/FXbzwrjQvn— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 16, 2021

More than a Capitán, my friend, my brother thanks for all the moments we spent together on the road of success for the @realmadrid Wish you all the best legend @SergioRamos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3KcYOq4IwU— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 17, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve)

His former teammate turned coach Zinedine Zidane called him a ‘Legend’ and thanked him for his services.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zidane (@zidane)

Meanwhile, Iker Casillas another Real Madrid legend said that ‘it was a pleasure’ sharing moments by his side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iker Casillas (@ikercasillas)

Ramos had been with the club since arriving from Sevilla in 2005 when he was 19. He helped the Spanish powerhouse win 22 titles, including four Champions Leagues and five Spanish leagues. His 93rd-minute header helped secure Madrid the European trophy in 2014.

