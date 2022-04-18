Fans to be Allowed in Selected Areas for Hero I-League 2021-22 Phase 2 Matches

In view of the health parameters set by the Government of West Bengal in accordance with the Ministry of Health, fans will be allowed in selected stands and sections in stadiums for the I-League 2021-22 from the second round which kicks off from April 22 onwards.

Fans have already been allowed in stadiums for various other sporting events in the country.

Leagues CEO, Mr. Sunando Dhar stated: “It gives us immense satisfaction to welcome fans into select stands in the stadiums for the Hero I-League 2021-22. We are grateful to the vast legion of fans for all their support during the tough times in our joint endeavour to move forward together. We are expecting an exciting fight on the cards – be it for the championship race, or the relegation zone.”

“However, we would be constantly reviewing the situation on a regular basis, and act according to the health parameters laid down by the relevant authorities,” Mr. Dhar averred.

Meanwhile, all the 13 clubs will continue to operate from within the bio-bubble in Kolkata, and the fans allowed in selected parts of the stadiums will in no way be able to pass through the competition zone of the respective stadiums.

Based on the results in Phase 1, the teams will be divided into two groups — Group A and B. While the teams that finished in top-7 in Phase 1 will move into Group A, the others will be locked in a relegation battle in Group B. The teams in the respective groups will face each other once in a round-robin format. The points of both the phases will be taken into account.

