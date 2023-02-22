Fans Slam Liverpool with Memes after Trashing from Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback 5-2 win over Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie as fans were delirious with their memes on social media.

Down by two goals after 14 minutes at Anfield, defending champion Madrid came back to win 5-2 on Tuesday and take a commanding lead into the second leg of the round of 16 matchup.

Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema scored two goals each to stun the hosts — Liverpool conceded four goals in a home European match for the first time — and confirm the Spanish giant will take some stopping in its defense of the trophy.

Here is how the social media reacted to Real Madrid’s 5-2 win over Liverpool:

Liverpool vs Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/7ddxH1kgwa— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 21, 2023

No revenge yet for Liverpool ❌ pic.twitter.com/6KE2FFDziQ— FootMood (@FootballM0ment) February 21, 2023

Liverpool: We want to revenge Real Madrid this time around. Real Madrid:pic.twitter.com/7FTnKm32LV — Edmund 💉#WFAGP (@EdmundOris) February 21, 2023

Liverpool trying to go trough Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/yHmS27hQMr— PointGod🇵🇹➐ (@Point_God_11_) February 21, 2023

Liverpool 's record against Real Madrid since 2014: LLLLDLL Ek hi team ko itna pelna allowed hai as per Uefa rules?!? pic.twitter.com/jGhIbmGZeM — Ebrahim (@EbrahIMred) February 22, 2023

Liverpool thought they had a chance…pic.twitter.com/x3enMiDGFc— 🇭🇷 (@luka_thfc) February 21, 2023

Real Madrid UCL 2021/22 🏆📂 PSG (3-2) └📂 Chelsea (5-4) └📂 Man City (6-5) └🏆Liverpool (1-0) At it again tonight,Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid - 14’Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid - FT Comeback Kings, Incredible 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/l80jMRQk1C — António Mango (@AntonioMango4) February 21, 2023

You have to be a sick man to enjoy this Liverpool downfall…Me: pic.twitter.com/5uWchxW6Gj — James Dixon (@JamesDixon_PT) February 21, 2023

There was the chaotic defending that allowed Liverpool to race into a 2-0 lead as Darwin Nunez struck with a backheel in the fourth minute and Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage thanks to Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ blunder.

Then came the rousing fightback, led by one of European soccer’s emerging stars in Vinicius and sealed by an aging icon in Benzema.

Eder Militao was also on the scoresheet when he headed Madrid into a 3-2 lead just after halftime.

The 22-year-old Vinicius became the youngest player to score two goals against Liverpool at Anfield since Johan Cruyff for Ajax in 1966 when the Dutch great was 19.

Just as the visitors looked in danger of buckling under the pressure, Vinicius produced a moment of magic with his first goal in the 21st.

Exchanging passes with Benzema just inside the box, there didn’t look to be any obvious danger until he flashed a low shot through a crowd of legs and into the bottom corner.

Vinicius evened the score in the 36th when Alisson’s attempted kick rebounded straight off him and looped into an empty net.

While the goal was a moment of good fortune, it was also a measure of the panic he sparked in Liverpool’s defense that Alisson was rushed into making the mistake.

Two minutes after halftime, Madrid took the lead when Militao headed in Luka Modric’s free kick from the left.

It went from bad to worse for Liverpool as the 35-year-old Benzema, the inspiration for Madrid’s triumph last year, got in on the act.

His shot was deflected off Joe Gomez in the 55th to make 4-2 and he added and fifth when rounding Alisson in the 67th.

While Liverpool were in many respects architects of their own downfall, Real have a history of saving their best for when they are up against it and the Champions League brings out the best in them.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in last year’s round of 16, Real came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 in the Bernabeu, before sneaking over the line in the last eight thanks to late goals against Chelsea.

Manchester City were good value for their 4-3 victory in last season’s semi-final first leg, missing a host of chances to make the win more convincing, before taking the lead in the return match in Spain.

(With inputs from Agencies)

