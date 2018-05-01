GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FC Barcelona Celebrate Spanish Double With Bus Parade

Barcelona players and coaches showed off the Spanish league and Copa del Rey trophies to the city and themselves in selfies in a victory parade on Monday.

Associated Press

Updated:May 1, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
(Image: Barcelona/Twitter)
Barcelona: Barcelona players and coaches showed off the Spanish league and Copa del Rey trophies to the city and themselves in selfies in a victory parade on Monday.

Riding atop an open bus, the team chanted and saluted fans as they wended through city streets before thousands of people.

The two-hour-long parade also served as a farewell for veteran playmaker Andres Iniesta, who last week announced he will not return for a 17th season with the club. The words "Infinit Iniesta" were painted on the bus that carried the team.




Barcelona won the Spanish league for the seventh time in 10 seasons on Sunday, a week after clinching its fourth straight Copa del Rey title.

Barcelona still has four matches left in the league but can't be caught by second-place Atletico Madrid or third-place Real Madrid.

Barcelona failed in its attempt to win the treble when it was eliminated by Roma in the Champions League quarterfinals.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
