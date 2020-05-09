FOOTBALL

FC Barcelona Crowned Champions of Women's Liga Iberdrola as Covid-19 Ends Season

FC Barcelona Femeni (Photo Credit: Reuters)

FC Barcelona Femeni topped the table by nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid and with the Liga Iberdola season unable to be completed, the Catalans have been awarded the title.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Madrid: Barcelona's women's team have been declared as champions of Spain's Liga Iberdrola after the national football federation's executive committee agreed to end all non-professional competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With nine rounds of matches still to be played, FC Barcelona Femeni topped the table by nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid and with the season unable to be completed, the Catalans (unbeaten in their 21 games) have been awarded the title.

In a statement, Barcelona FC said: "Barca are champions of the Iberdrola League for 2019/20 after the Board of Directors and Delegate Commission of the Royal Spanish Football Federation ratified this Friday its proposal made to the Commission of Territorial Presidents last Wednesday for all non-professional competitions to be declared concluded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also announced that there will be no relegation, with Santa Teresa and Eibar promoted to make it an 18-team competition in 2020-21. After earning a fine third place in the Reto Iberdrola, the reserves will be staying in the second division.

The RFEF has also announced that the Copa de la Reina 2019/20 will be concluded in the 2020/21 season. Barca were set to play a single-leg semi-final against Sevilla, while EDF Logrono and Athletic Club were meeting in the other.

