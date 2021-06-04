FC Barcelona Hire Former Player Jordi Cruyff as Sporting Director

Barcelona have appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman’s late father Johan.

Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca’s first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on Aug. 1 to work at Barca.

Johan Cruyff was one of Barcelona’s best players and a revolutionary coach who masterminded their first European Cup win in 1992.

He died in 2016 and the club have since built a statue of him outside the Camp Nou and named their youth team’s stadium after him.

