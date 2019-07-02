FC Barcelona Selling Players to Rope in Neymar, Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona: In a bid to rope in high-priced stars like Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, spanish professional football club -- FC Barcelona -- is selling out its players to fund the huge fees.

As per reports, the club has already raised around 80 million euros from player sales and are looking to raise more funds through it.

Barcelona has already handed Marc Cardona to Osasuna for 2.5 million, André Gomes to Everton for 25 million, Jasper Cillessen to Valencia for 35 million, Denis Suárez to Celta Vigo, for 16 million which accounts for a total of 78.5 million euro from player sales.

The club didn't need to raise the money through player sales but the club wanted to get a return for their unwanted players.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is also set to return to Liverpool this season after having a dismal show for the spanish club.

As per reports, Ousmane Dembélé, Ivan Rakitic, Malcom, and Samuel Umtiti will also be the next names in the player sales.