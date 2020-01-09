Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

FC Barcelona Team Bus Gets Lost, Delays Spanish Super Cup News Conference

FC Barcelona's news conference got delayed as their bus got lost in Jeddah due to traffic and direction problems.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FC Barcelona Team Bus Gets Lost, Delays Spanish Super Cup News Conference
FC Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jeddah: FC Barcelona's preparation for Supercopa semi-final against Atletico Madrid scheduled didn't start well as their team bus got lost in Jeddah due to some unscheduled problems with traffic and directions.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was due to speak at Al-Ittihad Sport City on Wednesday evening, but their driver set off for the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, where the two semi-finals were scheduled to take place.

The team bus then got lost in traffic between the two venues, which are approximately 40 miles (65 km) apart, reports goal.com.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde and midfielder Sergio Busquets were due to speak to the media at 5.45 p.m. (local time) at Al-Ittihad Sport City on Wednesday evening. However, Barca were forced to delay the news conference until after training.

"We certainly know the city a bit better now," Valverde said a little later. "There was a little mistake. We went to the stadium where Real Madrid and Valencia play tonight. He realised before we arrived but then there was some traffic, so we were late."

In the first semi-final, Real Madrid outclassed Valencia 3-1 on the strength of goals by Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric.

Until this edition, the Spanish Super Cup had been a one-match event pitting the top performers in the previous season's La Liga and Copa del Rey competitions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram