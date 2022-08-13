FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The football action in Spain’s top flight will be underway as FC Barcelona takes on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, August 14, at the iconic Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

Barcelona had a dismal season last year after parting ways with the club’s all-time top scorer and legend Lionel Messi. The Spanish giants suffered huge losses and failed to secure any silverware.

This year, the Blaugrana have bolstered their squad after bringing in star players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie. Barca manager Xavi Hernandez will be hoping to see a rejuvenated performance from his side.

As for Rayo, key players like Diego Lopez, Esteban Saveljich, and Mario Hernandez are all doubtful due to injuries ahead of their season opener against Barcelona. The Madrid outfit will be looking to replicate their 1-0 winning performance yet again at the Camp Nou.

Will the Blaugrana reclaim their lost glory in the Spanish league or will Rayo create another upset in the iconic Camp Nou Stadium? Let’s wait and watch.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will take place on August 14, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano be played?

The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano begin?

The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano La Liga match?

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match will be televised on MTV and MTV HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano La Liga match?

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match is available to be streamed live on the Voot Select and JioTV app and website.

FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano Possible Starting XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen (GK) Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Pablo Gavi, Sergio Busquets (c), Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski (GK), Ivan Balliu, Florian Lejeune, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia, Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss, Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Redamel Falcao

