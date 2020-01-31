FC Barcelona Will Not Sign A Striker in January Transfer Window, Says Club Director

Madrid: Barcelona will not sign a new striker before the end of the January transfer window, club director Guillermo Amor said on Thursday.

Barca had been looking to bolster their attacking options after Luis Suarez underwent surgery on his right knee, which is expected to rule him out for the rest of the season.

"The transfer window ends tomorrow (Friday) at midnight and it was decided not to make any signings in this winter transfer window because if it doesn't improve what we already have, it's better not to do it," Amor told Barca TV before the team's 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

Negotiations with Valencia over Rodrigo Moreno broke down earlier this week while Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan have also been linked.

New coach Quique Setien said on Wednesday it would be "interesting" if the club brought in another forward but insisted he was happy to work with the players he has.

