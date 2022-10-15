FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Bayern Munich have not been consistent in this season’s Bundesliga. The Bavarian giants secured their fourth draw of the season in their last Bundesliga encounter against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern conceded two late goals against Dortmund to clinch just one point. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann will be wary of his side’s poor defensive performance ahead of the next fixture against SC Freiburg.

The Bundesliga match between Bayern and Freiburg will be played on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With 16 points from nine games, Bayern currently find themselves in the fourth spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Second-placed Freiburg, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after playing out a 2-2 draw against Hertha BSC in their last Bundesliga match.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg will take place on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg be played?

The Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg begin?

The Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg will begin at 11 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga match?

FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga match?

FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Possible Starting XI:

FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Possible Starting XI:

FC Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

SC Freiburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Flekken, Killian Sildillia, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein, Vincenzo Grifo, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Ritsu Doan, Michael Gregoritsch

