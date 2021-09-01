FC Bengaluru United Make Four New Signings, Have Mix of Youth and Experience

BDFA Super Division champions FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) have signed four new players as they work on fine-tuning their squad in their bid to mount a challenge for domestic honours in the 2021 - 22 Season. The addition of defenders Kinshuk Debnath, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Thokchom James Singh and George D’Souza will add significant depth to the FCBU squad and strengthen the defensive backline.

The 36-year-old right fullback Kinshuk Debnath is a seasoned campaigner with notable big match experience during his stints with Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan SC, East Bengal and Atletico de Kolkata. Debnath has spent the bulk of his professional career representing Kolkata clubs, and will likely play a key role for the Bengaluru outfit during their 2021 Durand Cup campaign, which will be held in Kolkata from 5th September.

“I am happy to be part of the FC Bengaluru United team," said Debnath. “I would love to play a role to help promote the team this season with my playing experience."

Centre back Dharmaraj Ravanan is another player who will add experience and championship winning know-how to the FCBU squad. The 34-year-old defender from Tamil Nadu is a veteran of 138 I-League appearances, and a two-time winner of the Durand Cup with Mahindra United and Churchill Brothers. He has also led the Goan club to the I-League (2013) and Federation Cup (2014) titles as their Captain. Ravanan’s addition will shore up the heart of the FCBU defence.

“I would like to bring all my experience, my winning mentality and try to guide the younger players at FC Bengaluru United," said Ravanan. “It was an easy decision for me to join - the club is very professional and takes great care of their players."

FCBU have also added 21-year-old Manipuri centre back Thokchom James Singh, who joins the club on a free transfer from I-League side TRAU FC. The young defender played for Neroca FC at youth level, before going on to represent Sagolband United and TRAU FC.

Rounding up the list of new signings in defence is 27-year-old left fullback George D’Souza, who joins FCBU on a loan deal from ISL side Odisha FC. A dead ball specialist with natural attacking instincts, the versatile left back was often deployed further up the pitch as an out and out winger for Goa Pro League side Sporting Goa.

“Kinshuk is a Kolkata football legend who has strengthened our back line with his astute game reading and leadership skills," said Richard Hood, Head Coach, FCBU. “With Ravanan you are always sure to get 100% from him - his commitment, determination and application has never been never in question. And both James and George bring in intensity as well as brave and intelligent gameplay."

