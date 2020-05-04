FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

FC Cologne's Players Continue to Train Despite Three at the Club Testing Positive for Covid-19

File photo of FC Cologne (Photo Credit: Reuters)

File photo of FC Cologne (Photo Credit: Reuters)

FC Cologne's team doctor Paul Klein said nobody at the club lived or had closed contact with any of the three infected.

Share this:

Cologne(Germany): Cologne's players are continuing to train despite the three positive tests for coronavirus at the club that have unsettled the German soccer league's restart plans.

Cologne said Friday that three people had tested positive but didn't name them or say whether they were players, who are currently training in small groups.

"The experts evaluate it as such that, due to the hygiene and infection prevention measures in group training, we can continue to train with those who tested negatively as we had been," team doctor Paul Klein said on the club website Saturday.

Klein added nobody at the club was considered "category one" in respect of the three individuals who gave samples Thursday. That is typically someone who either lives with an infected person or had close contact with them.

Cologne's announcement brought criticism from Karl Lauterbach, a lawmaker with the Social Democratic Party, the junior partner in Angela Merkel's coalition government.

Lauterbach said on Twitter that "probably two players, one staffer" were infected. He is a professor of health economics and was based at Cologne University before entering politics.

"I am surprised that players allow this to be done to them. Football should be a role model, not 'bread and circuses,'" he wrote in reference to training sessions.

Players and staff around the league began giving samples Thursday as part of an ongoing process designed to enable teams to return initially to full training, then to games later this month.

Most teams have not commented on test results. Werder Bremen said samples given Thursday by its players and staff were all negative, and that they will undergo another round of testing Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt also reported only negative tests.

One player from another Bundesliga club, Paderborn, tested positive in March.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres