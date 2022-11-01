FC Copenhagen will be aiming for their first Champions League win of the season when they will be up against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday. The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Parken Stadium. In their first-leg meeting, Borussia Dortmund had secured a convincing 3-0 victory over their Danish opponents.

Bottom-placed FC Copenhagen have so far managed to claim just two points in this season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund clinched a point from their last Champions League fixture against Manchester City last week. A goalless draw against Pep Guardiola’s men was enough for Borussia Dortmund to seal their spot in the last 16.

With eight points from five matches, the Bundesliga club currently claim the second spot in their Champions League group.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund will be played?

The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Parken Stadium.

What time will the Champions League match FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund begin?

The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI:

FC Copenhagen Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamil Grabara, Elias Jelert Kristensen, Denis Vavro, Valdemar Lund, Victor Kristiansen, Lukas Lerager, Rasmus Falk, Marko Stamenic, Viktor Claesson, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Mohamed Daramy

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thorgan Hazard, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marius Wolf, Giovanni Reyna, Anthony Modeste

