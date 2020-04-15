FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

FC Copenhagen's Micheal Santos Gets 3-game Ban for Assault in Europa League Clash

Michael Santos (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Michael Santos (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Michael Santos was charged by police after he barged into an officer while celebrating a goal in FC Copenhagen's win over Celtic in the Europa League second leg of their round of 32.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
Share this:

FC Copenhagen's Michael Santos has been banned for three games by UEFA for assaulting a policeman during a Europa League game at Celtic in February, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan forward was charged by police after he barged into an officer while celebrating Pep Biel's 85th minute goal in a 3-1 win over the Scottish side in the second leg of their round of 32 tie on Feb. 27.

The policeman was looking to prevent Santos from getting any closer to away fans at Celtic Park and a Copenhagen steward was also charged by police as tempers flared.

"The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to suspend... Santos for a total of three UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible," UEFA said in a statement.

Copenhagen, who defeated Celtic 4-2 on aggregate, lost 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Istanbul Basaksehir last month before the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the competition.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,403,175

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,024,622

    +26,762

  • Cured/Discharged

    492,138

     

  • Total DEATHS

    128,965

    +2,365
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres