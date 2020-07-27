FC Goa Says Hugo Boumous Remains Contracted With Club After Player Announces Exit

FC Goa distanced itself from Hugo Boumous' announcement that he is no longer associated with the Indian Super League (ISL) club on Monday, making it conflicting matter between the two parties.

Boumous took to social media to announce his exit from FC Goa and thanked the players, staff and the fans for the memories. However, soon after his announcement, the club released a statement saying it's untrue.

"The club would like to state that Hugo Boumous continues to remain a contracted player with FC Goa. There is no agreement that has been reached with any other club on the same.

"At this moment, the club would like to distance itself from any communication that may claim otherwise," the club's statement read.

Club Statement: Hugo Boumous

Boumous had a brilliant ISL 2019-20 where he managed 11 goals and 10 assists and had a successful partnership with Ferran Corominas at the front.

Earlier, Boumous announced on Instagram that he and FC Goa had parted ways.

"Dear Goa, I would like to announce that my journey with @fcgoaofficial is over. It has been a hard decision to made. I'm Grateful to have represented the colours and the state of Goa across India.

"Thanks for all the love I received from the fans during the 2years spending with you," he wrote.

In his statement, Boumous even said FC Goa's players and staff have been great to work with, adding that he would cherish the memories he takes from the stint.

FC Goa have to play in the Asian Champions League this season after they finished on top of the ISL league stage last season.