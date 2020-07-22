FC Goa Signs Igor Angulo - Highest Foreign Goalscorer in Polish League History

FC Goa landed a high-profile goalscorer from Spain as they signed forward Igor Angulo on a one-year contract for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season and also the AFC Champions League.

Angulo has the distinction of being the highest foreign scorer in Polish league history, where he spent the last four seasons with Gornik Zabrze.

In the last four seasons in Poland, the Spaniard has scored 88 goals in 154 games and with 24 goals in the 2018-19 season, he won the Golden Boot as well.

He did not only establish his goalscoring prowess in Poland, he also notched up 21 assists in the four seasons to take his goal contributions' tally up to 109.

ALSO READ | Indian Super League Club FC Goa Appoint Javier Gonzalez as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Angulo helped Gornik Zabrze to get promoted to Polish first division in his first year with the club and has since helped them be a regular at that level.

In the video posted by FC Goa to announce the signing, the forward said, "I can't wait to put on the FC Goa shirt."

Conquered the Polish League ✅ Now all set for @IndSuperLeague and Asian glory! Bringing you the highest foreign goalscorer in the history of the Polish football, Igor Angulo! Read more: https://t.co/teqSJmwVXV#ForcaGoa #BienvenidosAngulo pic.twitter.com/gCLkdJbjch — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 22, 2020

"I am excited at the prospect of playing for FC Goa and it is an adventure that I am keen to start at the earliest.

"What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football.

"Another big thing that stood out is I like the mentality of the club. It's filled with winners, always fighting for the biggest honours. And that's what I want to do when I come in," Angulo said to fcgoa.in.

ALSO READ | 'Looking Forward to Working With New Head Coach': Clifford Miranda Stays at FC Goa as Assistant Coach

FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur was pleased with Angulo's signing and said, "We're excited to bring Igor on board to FC Goa. He's a proven, serial goal-scorer with experience across multiple countries in Europe and we're confident he will prove an ideal fit for our style of football.

"Igor's natural goal-scoring ability was a clear standout when we first looked at him, but his leadership prowess and competitive nature with strong desire to win is something we feel will add immense value to our dressing room.

"His time in Gornik has made him a legend and a household name in Polish football and we hope that he will have a similar impact for FC Goa and its fans."

Angulo may be FC Goa's replacement for Ferran Corominas, who has not signed a new contract with the club so far. He had said that he didn't feel the club was valuing his contributions for them in the past three seasons and was asking for more money.

Goa is one of the venues being considered for hosting the upcoming season of the ISL, which is likely to start in November.