FC Goa vs Jamshedpur Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur Match Live

FC Goa will host Jamshedpur in a riveting fixture of the ongoing Indian Super League on November 3. FC Goa will be hurting from the 1-0 loss that they suffered against Hyderabad last week. But they will be the favourites against Jamshedpur on their home turf.

However, they will have to contend with a rejuvenated Jamshedpur who will be raring to go on Thursday. Jamshedpur recorded their first win of the season against NorthEast United on Sunday.

Skipper Peter Hartley found the back of the net to hand NorthEast United its fourth consecutive loss. Jamshedpur will hope that Hartley can come up with the goods against FC Goa once again. Jamshedpur’s midfielder Germanpreet Singh was ruled out of the game against NorthEast United due to an injury. It remains to be seen if he will take the field on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur will be played on November 3.

Where will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

What time will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur begin?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on November 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Alvaro Vasquez

Jamshedpur Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Priori, Boris Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Daniel Chukwu

