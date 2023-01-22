The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has been full of ups and downs for FC Goa. The Gaurs had kicked off the season on a terrific note after winning their first two games convincingly. However, Carlos Pena’s men failed to continue the momentum and they currently sit in the sixth place on the Indian Super League points table.

They have managed to register a single win in their last five games. FC Goa, in order to stay alive in the playoff race, will now be aiming to clinch full three points from their next match against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday. The Indian Super League fixture between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters will head into the game after enduring a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC.

Ahead of Sunday’s ISL match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC; here is all you need to know:

When will the ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible XIs

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

