FC Goa vs Mumbai City Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for FC Goa vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 11

FC Goa will host Mumbai City in an Indian Super League encounter on February 11. This is an important game for Goa as a loss on Saturday will endanger their playoff chances. Goa were held to a draw by Odisha in their last game and would be eager to collect maximum points against Mumbai City. However, Des Buckingham’s side are at the top of the points table and have been clinical throughout the tournament. Defeating the Islanders won’t be easy for the hosts. Noah Wail-Sadaoui found the back of the net against Odisha and he will be the key player on Saturday as well. On the other hand, Des Buckingham might be tempted to test his bench strength in this match and rest his main players.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City will be played on February 11.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City begin?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Mumbai City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Goa vs Mumbai City Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Bipin Singh

Suggested Playing XI for Goa vs Mumbai City Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Dheeraj Singh

DEF: Aiban Dohling, Anwar Ali, Rostyn Griffiths

MID: Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia

ST: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Díaz

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Alvaro Vasquez

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

