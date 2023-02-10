FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live?

FC Goa will face Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on February 11, in the Indian Super league. The Goan side are currently fifth in the ISL table with 27 points from 17 games. They are undefeated in their last four games, giving them some good momentum heading into this fixture. A victory would help them pile the pressure on fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan who lead them by a solitary point at the moment. FC Goa had to be satisfied with a 1-1 draw against Odisha in their last outing despite taking the lead early on.

On the other hand, the Mumbaikars are having a fairytale season to this point. They sit on top of the ISL 2022-23 table with 43 points from 17 games. They are the only team who are undefeated in the league this season, which is testimony to their dominance. Mumbai City FC also played out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in their last encounter.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be played on February 11, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

At what time will the Indian Super League match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Probable Starting XI: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Sanjeev Stalin, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Rostyn Griffiths, Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Goa FC Probable Starting XI: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Álvaro Vázquez, Noah Sadaoui.

