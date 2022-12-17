FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has so far been a disastrous one for NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders failed to register a single win after playing their first eight matches and as a result, the team management decided to part ways with former manager Marco Balbul. Former Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was roped in by NorthEast United. However, the scene did not change much after NorthEast United conceded their ninth defeat of the season under newly appointed manager Annese.

NorthEast United will now be aiming to clinch their maiden win of the season as they are set to face FC Goa on Saturday. The match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The bottom-placed side will come into the fixture after suffering a humiliating 3-7 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

FC Goa, on the other hand, claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Odisha FC in their last Indian Super League encounter. Carlos Pena’s men have so far won five of their first nine matches in this season’s Indian Super League.

Ahead of Saturday’s ISL match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will take place on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The ISL match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail Sadaoui

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gaurav Bora, Mashoor Shereef, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Aaron Evans, Emil Benny, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Parthib Gogoi, Wilmar Gil

