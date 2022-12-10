FC Goa vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: How to Watch ISL 2022-23 FC Coverage on TV And Online

FC Goa will take on an in-form Odisha FC at the Fatorda stadium on December 10 at 5:30 pm IST. The Goans are currently in a difficult phase, with two defeats on the trot.

Not only did they lose 4-1 to Mumbai City Fc in their game, but also had their main man Edu Bedia receive a red card in the 79th minute. This means that the Spanish professional footballer will be unavailable against Odisha.

Odisha FC have built some great momentum after securing victories in their last three fixtures. They are placed fourth in the Indian Super league table at the moment with eighteen points from eight games.

Goa are sixth in the ISL table with 12 points from eight games. Despite their lack of consistency in the last few games, Carlos Pena’s side are more than capable of beating even the most resolute sides on their day.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

When will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC will be played on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What time will the Indian Super League match FC Goa vs Odisha FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on December 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

FC Goa Probable Starting XI: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Álvaro Vázquez, Princeton Rebello.

Odisha FC Probable Starting XI: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Saúl Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Maurício

