FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz Enjoys Pro Kabaddi League Highlights on TV

Indian Super League (ISL) giants FC Goa’s Spanish winger Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been ruled out from the ongoing Durand Cup 2021 after picking up an injury during their match against Sudeva FC on Monday, September 13. Goa won the match 2-1, to confirm their qualification for the quarterfinals of the tournament. However, Goa’s win was bittersweet as Ortiz, a key member of their squad picked up an ankle injury and later was ruled out from the tournament.

Now it seems, away from the field duties, the 29-year-old forward has found a perfect way to keep himself entertained and he is doing so by watching the highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

On Wednesday night, Ortiz shared a short clip from the highlights of PKL in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “New fan.”

Earlier, FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando had threatened to pull out his team from Durand Cup if the standard of referring did not improve in the tournament. Ferrando’s remark came after Ortiz’s ankle injury.

On Thursday, September 16, while speaking to media ahead of Goa’s match against Jamshedpur FC, Ferrando said, “After the game, I was talking to the match commissioner and I don’t know he was laughing.” A seething Ferrando also stressed that it is his job to protect players and teams and select the best referees for the event and he is very upset with the standard of officiating in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Goa finished the Group stage of the Durand Cup on a high note as they blanked Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in their last league match. For Goa, Devendra Murgaokar and Muhammed Nemil scored a brace each while Princeton Rebello netted his first goal for the club’s senior side as the Gaurs recorded their third consecutive win.

Goa will next take on Delhi FC in the quarters of the Durand Cup on Friday, September 24.

