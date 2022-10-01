FC Koln vs Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Koln vs Dortmund Bundesliga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund will be keen to move to the top of the Bundesliga charts when they clash against FC Koln on Saturday, October 1.

FC Koln will be trying to bounce back after winning just one of their previous six league games. Koln’s Bundesliga campaign has stalled considerably in recent weeks after failing to churn out wins. However, they are playing pretty well in their maiden Europa League campaign with four points from two matches. A good result against Dortmund will give them the boost to push forward in the Bundesliga and climb up the ranks.

Dortmund, on the other hand, has endured a solid start to the season, winning five of their first seven games to sit comfortably at the second position in the league, only two points behind league leaders Union Berlin. The Yellow wall will be without the services of their club captain and veteran Marco Reus. Dortmund will look for a win to gain momentum before they face nemesis FC Bayern in the league next week.

Will Koln utilize their home advantage to thump Dortmund or will the Yellow Wall breach the walls of RheinEnergie Stadium? Only time will tell!

On what date will the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund will be played at the RheinEnergie Stadium.

What time will the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund begin?

The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund?

The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund?

The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Dortmund will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

