Atletico Madrid faced a humiliating Champions League exit after they were held to a 2-2 draw by German football club Bayer Leverkusen last week. With five points from as many games, Diego Simeone’s men are placed in third position in their Champions League group. The Spanish side will only be playing for pride when they will face Porto on Tuesday, in their final Champions League group fixture.

The Champions League match between Porto and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.

Meanwhile, second-placed Porto were in terrific form in the Champions League to qualify for the knockouts. The Portuguese football club outclassed Club Brugge 0-4 last week to advance to the next round.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match between FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between FC Porto (POT) and Atletio Madrid (ATL) will be played?

The Champions League match between FC Porto (POT) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will take place on November 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Champions League match FC Porto (POT) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) be played?

What time will the Champions League match FC Porto (POT) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) begin?

The Champions League match between FC Porto (POT) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will begin at 11:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Porto (POT) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) Champions League match?

FC Porto (POT) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Porto (POT) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) Champions League match?

FC Porto (POT) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Possible Starting XI:

FC Porto Predicted Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa, Pepe, Fabio Cardoso, David Carmo, Zaidu Sanusi, Wenderson Galeno, Mateus Uribe, Stephen Eustaquio, Otavioo, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Axel Witsel, Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

