Chelsea will be aiming for a win against FC Salzburg to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage. Graham Potter’s men will be up against the Austrian football club on Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

With two wins and one draw, Chelsea currently occupy the top spot in their Champions League group. In their last Champions League fixture, the London giants had clinched a 0-2 win against AC Milan.

FC Salzburg, on the other hand, will have similar ambitions when they will host the Premier League club tonight. With six points from four games, Matthias Jaissle’s men are now placed in second position in their group. And a win against Chelsea, will keep their chances of qualifying for the next round alive.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match between FC Salzburg and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between FC Salzburg (SLZ) and Chelsea (CHE) will be played?

The Champions League match between FC Salzburg (SLZ) and Chelsea (CHE) will take place on October 25, Tuesday.

Where will the Champions League match FC Salzburg (SLZ) vs Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The Champions League match between FC Salzburg (SLZ) and Chelsea (CHE) will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

What time will the Champions League match FC Salzburg (SLZ) vs Chelsea (CHE) begin?

The Champions League match between FC Salzburg (SLZ) vs Chelsea (CHE) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Salzburg (SLZ) vs Chelsea (CHE) Champions League match?

FC Salzburg (SLZ) vs Chelsea (CHE) vs AC Milan (MIL) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Salzburg (SLZ) vs Chelsea (CHE) Champions League match?

FC Salzburg (SLZ) vs Chelsea (CHE) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

FC Salzburg vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

FC Salzburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Philipp Kohn, Amar Dedic, Oumar Solet, Strahinja Pavlovic, Maximilian Wober, Nicolas Seiwald, Lucas Gourne-Douath, Maurits Kjaergaard, Luka Sucic, Noah Okafor, Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

