FCB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich: The UEFA Champions League returns and an interesting lash is set for September 15 in the opening round of Group E as 2019 UCL Champions face long time foes FC Barcelona.

The last time the two sides metwas in the 2019-20 UCL quaterfinals, where FC Bayern Munich demolished FC Barcelona 8-2. It was one of the biggest defeats the Catalan giants ever suffered in their history and Munich went on to win the 2019-20 Champions League, defeating PSG 1-0.

With revenge on the cards, FC Barcelona look better and stronger despite entering the new season without Lionel Messi after 17 years. With Barcelona legend Messi now donning the PSG jersey, Ronald Koeman’s teamare unbeaten in La Liga. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are also unbeaten and second in the Bundesliga, two points behind Wolfsburg.

The clash will surely bring out the best of two sides as this time its personal for Barcelona. Fans here can check the FC Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

FCB vs BAY Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League match between FCB vs BAY is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

FCB vs BAY Match Details

The match between FCB vs BAY will be played on Wednesday, September 15, at Camp Nou. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

FCB vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Thomas Muller

FCB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Thomas Muller, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich probable starting XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

