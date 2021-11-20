FCB vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's La Liga 2021-22 match, November 21 01:30 am IST

A new era will start at Barcelona this weekend when they take on Espanyol under new manager Xavi Hernandez. They will look to kickstart this tenure with a win in the Catalan derby at Camp Nou on Saturday night.

Barcelona are currently ninth in the table and are placed 11 points off the league leaders Real Sociedad. Now, Xavi will have a huge task if he has to turn their season around.

On the other hand, Espanyol have been decent all season and they are currently 11th on the points table. They have just one of their last six games – and have already won against Real Madrid and they have also beaten Granada 2-0.

FCB vs ESP Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be telecasted on MTV.

FCB vs ESP Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between FC Barcelona vs Espanyol is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

FCB vs ESP Match Details

The match between FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played on Sunday, November 21, at 01:30 am (IST) at Camp Nou, Spain. The game between FC Barcelona and Espanyol will start at 01:30 am (IST).

FCB vs ESP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Philippe Coutinho

Vice-Captain: Raul de Tomas

FCB vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Adri Embarba, Oscar Melendo

Strikers: Philippe Coutinho, Raul de Tomas

FC Barcelona vs Espanyol probable XI:

FC Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay

Espanyol Possible Starting Line-up: Diego Lopez; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa; Manu Morlanes, Sergi Darder; Adri Embarba, Oscar Melendo, Nico Melamed; Raul de Tomas

