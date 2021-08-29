FCB vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Getafe: Barcelona will look to make a return to winning ways this weekend, when they welcome Getafe to Camp Nou for their third La Liga match of the season. For the first time in over two decades, Barca started off the season without their former talisman Lionel Messi, with a 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad. However, the Catalans were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao last Saturday.

On the other hand, their visitors had a disappointing start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign, as they lost both their opening matches. The Madrid-based outfit lost (1-0) to Valencia on the opening day, followed it with a loss to Seville in their second match by the same score. The team is one of the three sides without a point in the Spanish top flight and they will be desperate to get off the mark, but they have a particularly tough test on Sunday to pass.

Getafe has managed to trouble Barcelona in the past, however, the hosts have a near impeccable record with 26 wins from 36 games so far. Both sides faced each other in April this year, which ended in a 5-2 win for Barcelona.

The FCB vs GEF game is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 PM IST.

La Liga 2021-22, FCB vs GEF Live Streaming and Telecast

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV. While live streaming is available on Voot and Jio TV.

FCB vs GEF Match Details

The match between FCB vs GEF will be played on Sunday, August 29, at Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain. The game will start at 08:30 PM (IST).

FCB vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Antoine Griezmann

Vice-Captain: Nemanja Maksimovic

Goalkeeper: David Soria

Defenders: Mathias Olivera, Djene Dakonam, Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest,

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Nemanja Maksimovic

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Enes Unal, Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona vs Getafe probable XIs

Barcelona: Neto (GK); Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

Getafe: David Soria (GK); Mathias Olivera, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Carles Alena, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Vitolo; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

