FCB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Granada: The ongoing La Liga 2021-22 campaign sees Spanish giants FC Barcelona square off against Granada in their upcoming league clash on Tuesday, September 21. The Spanish home league will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 AM IST.

The hosts will be looking for their third La Liga victory on Tuesday, they are currently tenth in the points table with seven points from three matches so far. Even though the Catalans are undefeated in La Liga after three games, however their latest results don’t inspire a lot of confidence. Their last outing against Getafe was a 2-1 scraping. Meanwhile, the visitors are yet to taste victory after four La Liga matches. With just two points so far they have been relegated to the 17th spot after they lost 2-1 to Real Betis last time out.

La Liga 2021-22, FCB vs GRD Live Streaming and Telecast

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV. While live streaming is available on Voot and Jio TV.

FCB vs GRD Match Details

The match between FCB vs GRD will be played on Tuesday, September 21, at Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

FCB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Darwin Machis

Vice-Captain: Sergi Roberto

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Domingo Duarte, Gerard Pique, Luis Abram, Ronald Araujo

Midfielders: Darwin Machis, Frenkie de Jong, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto

Strikers: Luis Suarez, Memphis Depay

Barcelona vs Granada probable XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Alejandro Balde; Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frankie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay

Granada: Lusi Maximiano; Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Luis Abram; Santiago Arias, Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Monchu, Carlos Neva; Luis Suarez, Darwin Machis

