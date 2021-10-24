FCB vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid FC: The ‘El Clasico’ returns and in the first encounter this season, FC Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday. This will be the first El Clasico without Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos and fans will surely miss seeing the two legends. however, fans will be eager to see a new era this Sunday as Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona face Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid.

The Los Blancos have been in fine form this season, third on the table and enter this fixture with a 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, whereas Barcelona enters with a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv. Barcelona is two points behind Madrid and can get to be in the top four if they can walk away with three points. However, Madrid have been superb with Karim Benzema racking in the goals for Madrid along with Vinicius Junior. All hopes are pinned on Barcelona’s new No. 10, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay. Truly a new era of the El Clasico and fans here can check the FCB vs RM Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

FCB vs RM Telecast

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

FCB vs RM Live Streaming

The match between FCB vs RMA is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

FCB vs RM Match Details

The match between FCB vs RMA will be played on Sunday, October 24, at Camp Nou. The game will start at 7:45 PM (IST).

FCB vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Gerard Pique

FCB vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, David Alaba, Mendy

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong

Strikers: Ansu Fati, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid FC probable XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Garcia, Alex Balde, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Serginho Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Militao, David Alaba, Mendy, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

