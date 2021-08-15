FCB vs RSO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match between FC Barcelona FC and Real Sociedad FC: La Liga returns to action and after 17 years for the first time Barcelona will take the field without Lionel Messi. The Spanish giants were not able to offer Messi a new contract due to the financial regulations which resulted in the Argentine joining Ligue 1’s PSG. Barcelona come into the new season with new signings and will hope to make the most without the great one. The La Liga Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match will kick off on August 15 at 11:30 pm.

Real Sociedad had an impressive season last year, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Europa League. The two sides have gotten the best of each other over the years and renew their rivalry in their opening match. Three points up for grabs to start the season on a high and fans here can check the FCB vs RSO La Liga Dream 11 and FCB vs RSO predicted starting XI’s for the match.

FCB vs RSO Telecast

The La Liga matches will not be telecasted in India.

FCB vs RSO Live Streaming

The match between FCB vs RSO is available to be streamed live on Facebook.

FCB vs RSO Match Details

The match between FCB vs RSO will be played on Sunday, August 15, at Camp Nou, Barcelona. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

FCB vs RSO Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sergio Busquets

Vice-Captain: David Silva

FCB vs RSO Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Neto

Defenders: Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Elustondo, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Pedri, David Silva, Sergio Busquets

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Isak, Memphis Depay

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad FC probable XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Neto (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Araujo, Sergino Dest, Sergio Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann.

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting line-up: Remiro (GK), Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Zaldua, Zubimendi, Merino, Portu, David Silva, Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak

