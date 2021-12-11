FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC: FC Goa (FCG) lock horns with Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, on Saturday, December 11. Generally used to competing for the top prize, the two sides have had horror starts to the season. FC Goa managed to end their winless start to the campaign with a 4-3 win against SC East Bengal, while Bengaluru FC after winning the season opener have lost three and drawn one of their last four games.

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are currently placed lowly eighth and tenth respectively in the ISL 2021-22 standings. However, both sides cannot be taken lightly as they will be aiming to bounce back against each other in the weekend double header.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC:

FCG vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 26 between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC.

FCG vs BFC Live Streaming

The match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

FCG vs BFC Match Details

The match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday, December 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 pm (IST).

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Alberto Noguera

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Saviour Gama

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Devendra Murgaonkar

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

FC Goa probable playing XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Bengaluru FC probable playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

